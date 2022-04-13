Andrew McDonald confirmed as Australia coach thanks to impressive victorious Test tour of Pakistan

Andrew McDonald has been confirmed as the Australian men's cricket team's head coach on a four-year deal.

The favourite to secure the job full-time after Australia's recent 1-0 Test series win in Pakistan, McDonald's appointment was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Wednesday.The deal will run through until 2026.

McDonald takes over from Justin Langer, who finished his stint in charge of the team at the end of the recently completed Ashes series.

McDonald then took over the team immediately on an interim basis, coaching Australia in Pakistan where the men from down under took a 1-0 victory in a historic three-Test series.

The deal means McDonald's first assignment as full-time coach will be a trip to Sri Lanka, followed by a likely tour of India which also includes a scheduled neutral Test against Afghanistan, before returning home for a summer of cricket which includes the T20 World Cup and Tests against both the West Indies and South Africa, as well as a white ball series against England.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:55 AM IST