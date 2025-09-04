 Amit Mishra Narrates How 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Lost His Cool After Champions Trophy 2013 Final Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAmit Mishra Narrates How 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Lost His Cool After Champions Trophy 2013 Final Win

Amit Mishra Narrates How 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Lost His Cool After Champions Trophy 2013 Final Win

The cauldron of suspense left the fans riveted in a game that went right down to the wire. After the dust settled, Mishra disclosed that on the historic night, 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanour and staying unflappable, was cock a hoop and it resonated on his face.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra spilt the beans about the moments that transpired after India lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 in Birmingham. | X @Crycloverajay

New Delhi: Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra spilt the beans about the moments that transpired after India lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 in Birmingham.

The cauldron of suspense left the fans riveted in a game that went right down to the wire. After the dust settled, Mishra disclosed that on the historic night, 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanour and staying unflappable, was cock a hoop and it resonated on his face.

On June 23, 2013, Dhoni led his troops to a fabled story of success by robbing the hosts England of the title by defending a paltry 130-run target with a spirited bowling performance. The

After lifting the trophy, the Indian players didn't leave the dressing room for three to four hours and started relishing the moment right then and there. Even Dhoni, known for keeping a poker face, dropped his usual character and adopted a beatific visage.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured During Captaincy Task; Nehal Chudasama Blames Abhishek Bajaj - Watch Video
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured During Captaincy Task; Nehal Chudasama Blames Abhishek Bajaj - Watch Video
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Govt For Delay In GST Reforms, Calls Simplification Long Overdue
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Govt For Delay In GST Reforms, Calls Simplification Long Overdue
Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary
Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary
Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked
Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked
Read Also
Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video
article-image

"After winning the Champions Trophy, nobody went to their room. After winning in England, everyone was sitting in the dressing room for 3-4 hours. Everyone was saying let's celebrate. But nobody wanted to go. Everyone started celebrating in the dressing room. We were in the dressing room for 3 to 4 hours, and everyone was happy. It was an effort of the whole team. Dhoni is a very cool captain. But he was also very happy and was enjoying that moment," Mishra told ANI.

The 2013 Champions Trophy final was a rollercoaster ride that kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Virat Kohli (43) and Shikhar Dhawan (31) kept India in control before an unprecedented batting collapse left them reeling at 66/5. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a handy 33* to lift India to 129/7.

In reply, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scythed two wickets each while maintaining their economical nature to derail England's attempts to gun down the target and eventually surrender to a five-run defeat.

The celebrations that unfolded are still fondly remembered. From warm embraces to Virat's Gangnam style dance and the roaring chants of fans still remain in the memory of Indian fans.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video

Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video

₹500 IPL Ticket To Cost ₹700! Watching Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni In Action Gets...

₹500 IPL Ticket To Cost ₹700! Watching Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni In Action Gets...

Shikhar Dhawan Summoned By Enforcement Directorate For Illegal Betting App Case

Shikhar Dhawan Summoned By Enforcement Directorate For Illegal Betting App Case

Indian Tennis Star Yuki Bhambri Scripts History By Storming Into First Grand Slam Semifinal At US...

Indian Tennis Star Yuki Bhambri Scripts History By Storming Into First Grand Slam Semifinal At US...

After Virat Kohli & Rajat Patidar RCB's Mo Bobat Offers Condolences To Bengaluru Stampede Victims,...

After Virat Kohli & Rajat Patidar RCB's Mo Bobat Offers Condolences To Bengaluru Stampede Victims,...