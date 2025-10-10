Amateur Riders' Club Concludes FEI Dressage World Challenge At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) successfully concluded the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Dressage World Challenge – India Team Selection for Individual Competition (South Zone) at the club’s world-class Dressage Arena, centrally located within Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai.

Organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), the South Zone qualifier of the FEI Dressage World Challenge – Individual Competition brought together India’s finest riders. Competitors from Mumbai and southern states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, showcased precision, control, and artistry in the arena, each striving to earn a coveted spot on the national team. After comparing performances from both zones, the best rider will be selected to represent India on the international stage under FEI regulations.FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale), the global governing body for equestrian sports.

The competition was officiated by highly experienced FEI judges, ensuring the highest standards of judging and compliance with FEI regulations.

Col. Sudhir Singh Ahlawat - Member of the Ground Jury

Ms. Natalia Rubasko - President of the Jury

Col. Sudhir Singh Ahlawat and Ms. Natalia Rubasko are highly respected FEI officials, recognized for their extensive experience and unwavering commitment to upholding international standards of equestrian excellence and horse welfare.

Riders competed across multiple FEI categories:

Senior I – 16 years and above

Senior II – 16 years and above

Prix St. Georges – 16 years and above

Youth – 12 to 16 years of age

Results for FEI World Dressage Challenge Individual Competition (South Zone) 2025

Results Senior I Dressage – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Athira Prabhu (Kirrhi Taonga / 69.968%)

Miraya R Dadabhoy (Furst Florianus / 61.546%)

Manya S Narayan (Abra ka Dabra / 61.426%)

Results Senior II Dressage – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Isabelle Hasleder (Furst Florianus / 63.409%)

Aadya Rao (Zambonnay / 58.712%)

Results Prix St George Dressage – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Samanna Everaa (Donna wetter 3 / 62.794%)

Results Youth Dressage – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Inaara Luthria (Dasha Deluxe / 69.875%)

Miraya R Dadabhoy (Knockout / 69.800%)

Eshaan Sundaram (Eotina / 67.575%)

Milan Luthria, Equitation Chairman at Amateur Riders’ Club, said “Having the South Zone’s best riders compete at the Amateur Riders’ Club is truly gratifying. Each participant showcases remarkable passion, precision, and commitment to taking Indian equestrian sport to the global stage. ARC’s international-standard facilities and expert guidance continue to nurture riders who aspire to represent the country with pride, and will continue to do so. This event reinforces our mission to elevate the standard of equestrian sport in India”