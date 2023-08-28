All You Need To Know About National Sports Day

Running is one of the most widely followed sports. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Every year on August 29th, India commemorates National Sports Day to mark the great hockey champion Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. The nation's athletes who have received important honours for their outstanding performances in various sports are also recognised and honoured on this day. The simple objective behind celebrating sports day is to create awareness among people about the benefits of sports and why one should take it up professionally.

What is the theme of National Sports Day 2023?

The theme of the National Sports Day 2023 is unknown yet, but people can celebrate the prestigious day by using #NationalSportsDay on social media.

The significance of National Sports Day 2023:

To honour Major Dhyan Chand, one of the finest hockey players India has ever produced, National Sports Day is observed. Dhyan Chand played 185 times for India between 1926 and 1948, scoring more than 400 goals in the process.

Dhyan Chand began playing hockey with the British Indian Army regimental team. The name Dhyan Chand was given to Dhyan Singh because he played hockey in the moonlight while performing regimental duty much of the day.

On August 29, 2012, India observed its first-ever National Sports Day. The purpose of National Sports Day is to inspire individuals to incorporate sports into their daily routines in order to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle.

How is National Sports Day usually celebrated?

Various sportsmen receive the coveted National Sports Awards on the occasion of National Sports Day in India, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (formerly known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award), Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award, and others.

People also go on to take part in various sporting events organized as part of the Fit India and Khelo India programmes to commemorate the day. Schools, institutions, and other organizations must click here to sign up to take part in National Sports Day in 2023.

