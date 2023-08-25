These Are Top 10 Sports Academies In India

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 25, 2023
Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports: The largest sports institute in Asia is referred as the "Mecca" of Indian Sports and has produced coaches of exemplary nature who have assisted various teams in national and international competitions.
Bhiwani Boxing Club: Also known as BBC was established by Hawa Singh, two-time Asian games gold medallist and 11-time National champion. Olympic Medalist, Vijender Singh was trained in this coaching centre.
MRF Pace Foundation: This is a coaching clinic for training fast bowlers from all over the world. Based in Chennai, it was founded in 1987 by MRF Limited, with the help of former Australian pace spearhead Dennis Lillee.
Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) started in 1994 by Prakash Padukone, Vimal Kumar and Vivek Kumar and is situated in Bangalore. It imparts top-notch training and coaching to young players who are selected to the Academy on merit, and to whom training, and facilities are provided on a scholarship basis.
Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) is an initiative started by former Indian skipper Bhaichung Bhutia along with Football by Carlos Queiroz (FBCQ). BBFS guides childeren between the ages of 5 and 15 with the assistance of Portugal coaches to better their football skills.
Sports Authority of India: SAI was created by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India in 1984. It has seven regional centres at Bangalore, Bhopal, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Sonepat, Delhi, Mumbai and Imphal and two sub-centres at Guwahati and Aurangabad.
Mary Kom boxing academy: 5-time World Champion Mary Kom has set up a boxing academy in Imphal to encourage more people to take up the sport. She said "I have a dream—a dream to create many, many more Mary Koms."
Gun for Glory shooting academy provides training in the Olympic Sport of Rifle and Pistol Shooting. The training provided encompasses a wide range of student audience. Olympian Gagan Narang is one of the coaches at the academy.
Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academy (MBTA) is a School Tennis Program for children to get exposed to the game very early in their lives. Started by Mahesh Bhupathi, an icon who has won several tournaments across the world.
Gopichand Badminton Academy is a training facility in Hyderabad, founded in 2008 by the 2001 All England Open Badminton Champion, Pullela Gopichand, the facility trains several badminton players such as Saina Nehwal, P. V. Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Parupalli Kashyap.
