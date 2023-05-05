All-rounder Vedant inspire Nerul Centre to innings win

Vedant Gore: Vedant Gore 10 wickets in the match and slammed a century knock (107 runs) in leading Nerul Centre to an outright innings and 23 runs victory against Chembur Centre. |

Mumbai: The remarkable all-round showing from Vedant Gore excellent bowling picking 10 wickets (6 for 28 & 4 for 47) in the match and a steady century knock (107 runs) in the first innings was the highlights of Nerul Centre’s outright innings and 23 runs victory against Chembur Centre on the second day of their 2-day first round match of the 26th Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2023, organised by WSC under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the BARC ground, Chembur on Thursday.

Chembur Centre batting first were bowled out for 105 runs in the first innings and Nerul Centre riding on Vedant’s century made 235 runs all out in their first essay and grabbed a 130 runs lead. Vedant once again tormented the Chembur Centre batters and dismissed them for 107 runs to complete a comprehensive win. This was the only match which witnessed an outright win.

Vedant Gore: Vidhiraj Shukla recorded the first double century knock scoring an unbeaten 216 runs as Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre amassed a massive total of 372 for 3 wickets in their first innings against PDTSA CC. |

Meanwhile, Vidhiraj Shukla had the honours of recording the first double century knock scoring an unbeaten 216 runs as Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre amassed a massive total of 372 for 3 wickets in their first innings against PDTSA CC. However, the match ended in a draw as PDTSA in the 1st innings reached 156 for 9 wickets at stumps on Day-2.

Vasai Centre inspired by Yuvraj Patil’s fine bowling efforts of 4 for 21 (1st innings) and 3 for 57 (2nd innings) and Nathaniel Ferreira’s century knock of 125 runs enabled them to defeat Nallasopara Centre on the basis of gaining the first innings lead.

Brief scores: Kalyan Centre 1st innings: 182 all out, 58.3 overs & 2nd innings: 91 for 8, 26 overs (Aman Singh 4 for 23) Vs Dombivali Centre – 1st innings: 151 all out, 45.5 overs (Neeraj Dumal 77). Result: Match drawn, Kalyan Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre - 1st innings: 372 for 3, 107.4 overs (Vidhiraj Shukla 216*, Prayag Shah 94, Nirbhay Kini 35) Vs PDTSA CC – 1st innings: 156 for 9, 49 overs (Arhaan Patel 65; Prayag Shah 5 for 21). Result: Match drawn, no 1st innings result.

Chembur Centre – 1st innings: 105 all out, 42.1 overs (Vedant Gore 6 for 28) & 2nd innings: 107 all out (Vedant Gore 4 for 47) Vs Nerul Centre – 1st innings: 235 all out, 60.1 overs (Vedant Gore 107, Ayush Shinde 46; Siddhant Kashikedar 3 for 44, Shoaib Ansari 3 for 58). Result: Nerul Centre won by an innings and 23 runs.

Azad Maidan – 1st iunnings: 144 all out, 38.3 overs (Dhairya Patil – 48; Devang Tandel 3 for 46, Aryan Mhatre 3 for 17) & 2nd innings: 127 all out, 39.4 overs (Advait Rahate 38; Zaid Khan 3 for 34) Vs Elf Oval – 1st innings: 114 all out, 40 overs (Prachit Amkar 36; Yuvan Sharma – 6 for 31, Shon Korgaonkar 4 for 32) & 2nd innings: 65 for 5, 20 overs (Jay Chavan 3 for 19). Result: Match drawn, Azad Maidan won on 1st innings lead.

Bhayandar Centre – 1st innings: 150 all out, 65.1 overs (Mann Sanghvi 53, Shahid Khan 31; Deep Kanojia 4 for 39, Swayam Wamne 3 for 32) Vs Goregaon Center – 1st innings: 182 all out, 59.2 overs (Hitansh Popat 53; Adwait Bhatt 6 for 37). Result: Match drawn, Goregaon Center won on 1st innings lead.

Ambernath Centre – 1st innings: 181 all out, 49.1 overs (Kangane Soham 84, Mishra Kalpesh 43; Deekshant Patil 5 for 51) & 194 for 6 declared, 36 overs (Kangane Soham 54, Mangade Aakash 68, Rathod Pritam 35*; Darshan Rathod 5 for 39) Vs Bhiwandi Centre – 1st innings: 178 all out, 48.3 overs (Darshad Rathod 46, Shravan Gave 40; Pradnyan Bhosale 6 for 52). Result: Match drawn, Ambernath Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Matunga Centre – 1st innings: Ved Tendulkar 37; Shlok Yadav 8 for 25) & 2nd innings: 192 for 4, 46 overs (Ved Tendulkar 64, Ayush Shete 46, Shaurya Narvekar 39*) Vs Dharavi Centre – 1st innings: 185 all out, 65 overs (Omkar Koli 89, Vivaan Jobanputra 4 for 49, Soham Sonawane 3 for 47). Result: Dharavi Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Nallasopara Centre – 1st innings: 116 all out, 37.2 overs (Yuvraj Patil 4 for 21) & 2nd innings: 203 for 6 wickets, 51 overs (Gandharv Bhike 51; Yuvraj Patil 3 for 57) Vs Vasai Centre – 1st innings: 176 all out, 60 overs (Nathaniel Ferreira 125; Veer Shinde 4 for 42). Result: Match drawn, Vasai Centre won on 1st innings lead.