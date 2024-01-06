All India Snooker Open 2024: Shubhojit Roy Sails Into Second Round With Win Over Paresh Ghatad

All India Snooker Open 2024 | Credits: Twitter

Shubhojit Roy sailed smoothly to a decisive 4-0 victory against Paresh Ghatad in the opening round of the 'NSCI Baulkline 3.0' All India Snooker Open 2024. The skilled NSCI cueist dominated with frame scores of 4-7, 69-2, 50-12, and 72-27 at the billiards hall in Worli last Saturday.

Not to be outdone, Ajinkya Yelve, a proficient marker at NSCI, showcased his finesse with a break of 49 points in a swift 4-0 triumph over Ajit Gharat (59-16, 62-20, 76(49)-4, 49-40), earning a spot alongside Roy in the second round.

In an intriguing first-round clash, Dhawal Haria, trailing in the initial frame against Vishesh Sahagal, rallied back to secure four consecutive frames, sealing a 4-1 victory with scores of 31-41, 57-16, 64-26, 66-30, and 67-22.

Results – Round 1:

Ajinkya Yelve bt Ajit Gharat 4-0 (59-16, 62-20, 76(49)-4, 49-40)

Shubhojit Roy bt Paresh Ghatad 4-0 (84-7, 69-2, 50-12, 72-27)

Dhawal Haria bt Vishesh Sahagal 4-1 (31-41, 57-16, 64-26, 66-30, 67-22)

Mohasin Shaikh bt Fahad Mithawala 4-0 (48-24, 51-21, 53-20, 74-47).