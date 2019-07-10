Sports

All India Football Federation recommends Indian Super League as top league

By FPJ Bureau

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Tuesday decided to recommend the winners of Indian Super League to play in the AFC Champions League qualifiers, virtually according ISL the status of the country's top tier competition.

