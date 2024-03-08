 Ajit Ghosh Trophy Women’s T-20 Cricket Tournament: Khushi Nijai, Shreya Suresh Shine As Dashing SC Defeat MIG CC To Annexe Title
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Cricket | Credits: Britannica

Khushi Nijai (60*) and leg-spinner Shreya Suresh helped Dashing SC annexe the title in the 4th Ajit Ghosh Trophy Women’s T-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Sporting Union. They beat MIG CC by 48 runs.

Tottering at 20 odd for three wickets, Khushi put up a crucial 80 runs in 62 balls for the 4th wicket with Ishika Jagtap (22) to enable their team reach 136/5 in 20 overs. Harshi Pursanani (3/17) bowled a good opening spell for MIG.

Shreya rattle MIG batting line-up

MIG too started badly and by the 13th over bid good bye to their chances. Leg spinner Shreya took three for none in that over to send MIG tumbling at 61-7.

The Bandra side were all out for 88 in 19.5 overs.

Mahek Mistry, the captain of MIG finished as the best all-rounder and Riya Pawar (Europem), Trisha Nair (Dashing SC) and Kinjal Kumari (Sainath SC) won the best batter, bowler and promising awards respectively presented by Europem and Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation.

Brief scores

Dashing SC 136-5 (K Nijai *60, I Jagtap 22; H Pursanani 3-17, K Swain 2-20) bt MIG CC 88 in 19.5 overs (H Kothari 19; S Suresh 4-18) PoM: Shreya Suresh.

