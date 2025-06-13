 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Out Prayers To Lives Lost & Their Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAhmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Out Prayers To Lives Lost & Their Families

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Out Prayers To Lives Lost & Their Families

The Air India flight, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft, a 12-year-old Boeing 787-8, slammed into the vicinity of the city’s Civil Hospital and BJ Medical College, just outside the airport’s perimeter.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
Image: ANI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among several prominent figures who expressed deep sorrow following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, which claimed the lives of all but one onboard.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and beyond. Kohli and Sharma both took to social media to share their condolences, describing the event as "heartbreaking" and urging support for the victims’ families.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Former Pilots, Experts Suspect Bird Hit As Likely Cause Of Air India Tragedy
article-image
Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 22-Year-Old Flight Attendant Mathili Patil From Uran, Navi Mumbai Feared...
article-image

About Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The Air India flight, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft, a 12-year-old Boeing 787-8, slammed into the vicinity of the city’s Civil Hospital and BJ Medical College, just outside the airport’s perimeter. Tragically, 241 of the 242 people on board, including crew members, lost their lives.

FPJ Shorts
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules
Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally

As per reports, a passenger who has been identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh (38) survived the major plane crash which occurred moments after the Air India AI 171 plane took off from Ahmedabad Airport at around 1.30 PM on Thursday, June 12.

Air India confirmed that the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 from the UK, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani was among the people killed in the tragic Air India crash

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Thursday announced that the company will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad.

He also said that the Tata Group will cover the medical expenses of those who were injured and ensure they receive full care and support.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wimbledon Boosts Prize Pool, Electronic Line Calling To Replace Line Judges; Check Details

Wimbledon Boosts Prize Pool, Electronic Line Calling To Replace Line Judges; Check Details

19 Sixes, 150 In 49 Balls! Finn Allen Smashes T20 Records During San Francisco Unicorns vs...

19 Sixes, 150 In 49 Balls! Finn Allen Smashes T20 Records During San Francisco Unicorns vs...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Out Prayers To Lives Lost & Their Families

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Out Prayers To Lives Lost & Their Families

WTC Final 2025: Controversy Erupts On Day 2 After David Bedingham Survives ‘Handling the Ball’...

WTC Final 2025: Controversy Erupts On Day 2 After David Bedingham Survives ‘Handling the Ball’...

WTC Final 2025: 'My Missus Just Asked Who’s This Dude...': Dale Steyn Pokes Fun At Commentary...

WTC Final 2025: 'My Missus Just Asked Who’s This Dude...': Dale Steyn Pokes Fun At Commentary...