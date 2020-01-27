After Kobe Bryant's death, journalist tweets article on his sexual assault case; suspended

NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday when a helicopter he was travelling in crashed and burst into flames in thick fog in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

All nine people on board including his teenage daughter were killed. They had been travelling for his daughter Gianna's basketball game which was to begin on Sunday afternoon in the Thousand Oaks area.

His death was met with shock and grief, and condolences poured in from across the globe. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.