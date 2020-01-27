Kobe Bryant: A record-breaking look back at the legend's career

Considered by many as one of the greatest players of all time, Kobe Bryant had a career out of which dreams are made of.

Starting his career with the LA Lakers in 1996, he went to make his debut for the team in January 1997 and set the record for being the youngest NBA player to start a game. He was just 18 years and 158 days old.

Drafted by Charlotte Hornets in 1996 and traded to Lakers in the same year, the one-franchise man turned out to be one of the most legendary players of LA Lakers. His NBA All-Star game appearances earned him the record for most wins of the NBA all-star game MVP with four games.

In December 2012, he became the youngest player to score 30,000 in a career at the age of 34 years and 6000 career assists. He also holds the record of most three-point field goals by an individual in an NBA game.

He also was Lakers’ all-time leading scorer. He also has the joint-most number of titles in franchise history – five titles. In 2006, his 81-point performance against Toronto was the second-highest point tally in NBA history. He was also an 18-time all-star, ranking behind the legendary Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 19.

Kobe was also an important member of the United States Olympic team which won gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.