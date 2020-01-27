'Magician' Bryant no more: Cricket fraternity offer condolences

The cricket fraternity on Monday came in unison to condole the untimely demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, 41, along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others were killed in the crash on a steep, hilly area in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. All the nine people on board were travelling for Gianna's basketball game which was to begin on Sunday afternoon in the Thousand Oaks area.

Offering his condolences, India captain Virat Kohli posted an image of Bryant on Instagram and wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by.