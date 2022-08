'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match goes viral

Afghan fan Wazhma Ayoubi |

Afghanistan team have been grabbing eyeballs with their performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and even their fans are turning heads.

The Mohammad Nabi-led team began their campaign with a stunning eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka and then handed Bangladesh a seven-wicket win to seal their place in the Super 4.

And during their win over Bangladesh, a girl named Wazhma Ayoubi stole the show. Her picture while standing near the boundary rope went viral.

Indian fans took to social media asking, โ€œwill you be there for India vs Afghanistan matchโ€.

Here are a few reactions

