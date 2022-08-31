'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match goes viral

Afghan fan Wazhma Ayoubi |

Afghanistan team have been grabbing eyeballs with their performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and even their fans are turning heads.

The Mohammad Nabi-led team began their campaign with a stunning eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka and then handed Bangladesh a seven-wicket win to seal their place in the Super 4.

And during their win over Bangladesh, a girl named Wazhma Ayoubi stole the show. Her picture while standing near the boundary rope went viral.

Indian fans took to social media asking, “will you be there for India vs Afghanistan match”.

Here are a few reactions

