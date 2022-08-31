e-Paper Get App

'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match goes viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Afghan fan Wazhma Ayoubi |

Afghanistan team have been grabbing eyeballs with their performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and even their fans are turning heads.

The Mohammad Nabi-led team began their campaign with a stunning eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka and then handed Bangladesh a seven-wicket win to seal their place in the Super 4.

And during their win over Bangladesh, a girl named Wazhma Ayoubi stole the show. Her picture while standing near the boundary rope went viral.

Indian fans took to social media asking, “will you be there for India vs Afghanistan match”.

Here are a few reactions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match goes viral

RECENT STORIES

'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match...

'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match...

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

New COVID-19 cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere, says WHO

New COVID-19 cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere, says WHO

Delhi: Man held for duping Britannia of Rs 5 crore by misappropriating stock items

Delhi: Man held for duping Britannia of Rs 5 crore by misappropriating stock items