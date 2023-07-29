Afghanistan Bowler Leaks 48 Runs In One Over In Kabul Premier League 2023 (WATCH)

Amir Zazai was on the receiving end. | (Credits: Screengrab)

In what has arguably proved to be most surreal over in T20 cricket, Shaheen Hunters clobbered 48 runs against Abasin Defenders in a Kabul Premier League (KPL) fixture held on Saturday (July 29th, 2023). The memorable over saw Sediqullah pummel 7 sixes in an 8-ball over against left-arm spinner Amir Zazai.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings when the Hunters were at a promising 158-6 in 18 overs. However, Zazai's over shifted the momentum massively towards the opposition. The first ball, which was also a no-ball, went for a six, followed by the second going for five wides. Sediqullah seized the opportunity to send the remaining five balls as well over the fence. The public was visibly delighted after the final six.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fifth six of the over saw the left-handed batter complete his century as well. Meanwhile, Zazai's figures after the four-over spell read an eye-watering 4-0-79-1, having earlier dismissed Taj Mohammed in the 3rd over for a single-figure score.

Shaheen Hunters blow away Abasin Defenders for 121:

After amassing a mammoth 213 in 20 overs, headlined by Sediqullah's unbeaten 56-ball 118, the Hunters came firing on all cylinders with the ball. The Hunters had the Defenders half their side down in 9 overs, with their scoreboard reading 55-5.

They knocked over the remaining five wickets for a mere 66 runs to win by 82 runs eventually. Yet, the Hunters are third, with one victory and two losses from three matches. On the other hand, the Defenders are at the bottom of the table with three defeats in 4 matches.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)