On This Day In 2019: Mohammed Shami Becomes Second Indian To Take World Cup Hat-Trick As India Beat Afghanistan In A Thriller

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023

Mohammed Shami dismissed Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to join Chetan Sharma for World Cup hat-tricks for India.

(Credits: Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah also created pressure and got two scalps in the game.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket.

(Credits: Twitter)

Team India gather to celebrate a wicket.

(Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli arguing with the on-field umpire. He was later fined 25 per cent of his match for excessive appealing.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli top-scored for India in the game with 67 off 63 balls.

(Credits: Twitter)

Kedar Jadhav was the only other Indian batter to pass 50, making 52 off 88 deliveries to take India to 224 in 50 overs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi top-scored for India with 52 but was unable to take them over the finish line.

(Credits: Twitter)

The atmosphere was electric at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

(Credits: Twitter)