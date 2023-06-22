On This Day In 2019: Mohammed Shami Becomes Second Indian To Take World Cup Hat-Trick As India Beat Afghanistan In A Thriller

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
Mohammed Shami dismissed Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to join Chetan Sharma for World Cup hat-tricks for India.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah also created pressure and got two scalps in the game.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India gather to celebrate a wicket.
(Credits: Instagram)
Virat Kohli arguing with the on-field umpire. He was later fined 25 per cent of his match for excessive appealing.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli top-scored for India in the game with 67 off 63 balls.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kedar Jadhav was the only other Indian batter to pass 50, making 52 off 88 deliveries to take India to 224 in 50 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi top-scored for India with 52 but was unable to take them over the finish line.
(Credits: Twitter)
The atmosphere was electric at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
(Credits: Twitter)