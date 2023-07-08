2nd ODI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim Hit Hundreds As Afghanistan Crush Bangladesh To Register Historic Series Win

Afghanistan on Saturday made history as they crushed Bangladesh by 142 runs in the second ODI to taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead and register their maiden series win in Bangladesh.

Riding on hundreds from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, the Afghans posted a mammoth 331 for 9 on the board and then bowled out the hosts for 189 to become only the second team in 8 years to win a ODI series in Bangladesh after England.

Gurbaz and Irbahim's opening stand of 256 was a killer blow for Bangladesh as they failed to stop the run-flow. Gurbaz top-scored with a career-best 145 off 125 balls while Irbahim got out on 100.

Both batters were dismissed within an over but they had already done their job by then. It was also the fourth ODI hundred for both Gurbaz and Ibrahim.

The bowling unit then responded with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman both taking three wickets each while Rashid Khan grabbed a couple as the hosts got bundled out in just 43.2 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim's 69 was the only bright spot in Bangladesh's performance at Chattogram.

AFG skipper elated with series win

"Very happy that we won the series and it was a great performance from the team.

"All the players sacrificed Eid for this series. We were in Abu Dhabi working on ourselves. Looking forward [to the World Cup]. From the last few years we have built this team and improving with every series.

"Hopefully we will do well in Asia Cup and World Cup," Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said after the match.