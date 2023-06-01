'Adidas never disappoints': Fans love Team India's new jerseys for Test, T20I and ODI cricket

Indian cricket fans were in for a treat on Thursday as Adidas unveiled the men's team's new jerseys for the three formats of international cricket on social media. The new jerseys will be worn by the Rohit Sharma's team in T20Is, one-day internationals and Test cricket.

The first look was launched just a week ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final, which will be the first time the players will get to wear the new kit in international cricket.

The Adidas Team India jersey is an iconic symbol of pride and passion for Indian cricket fans. Designed and manufactured by Adidas, a renowned sports apparel brand, the jersey represents the national team's identity and spirit on the field.

Fans approve India's new jerseys

Fans showered praises on the video of the jerseys being launched at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium by Adidas.

The players and the support staff were first seen in their new Adidas kits during training in London for the WTC Final, which will be played between Team India and Australia at The Oval in London from June 7.

Adidas was announced as the new kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team last month by the BCCI. Adidas will succeed Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, maker of Killer Jeans, which swooped in as an interim sponsor as the then-sponsor Mobile Premier League Sports (MPL Sports) withdrew the deal midway.

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," Jay Shah wrote on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

Highlights of India's new jerseys

The Team India jersey features the signature blue color, reflecting the nation's flag and embodying the team's unity and determination. It is crafted with advanced fabric technologies to enhance performance and comfort for the players. The jersey is made from breathable and moisture-wicking materials, ensuring that the players stay cool and dry during intense matches.

Design elements of the jerseys

The design of the jersey often incorporates unique elements, such as intricate patterns, trims, and graphics, adding style and individuality to the team's look. It also features the player's number and name on the back, allowing fans to connect with their favourite cricketers.