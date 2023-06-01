The wait is over! Adidas unveils Team India's new jerseys for all three formats in Mumbai (WATCH)

Adidas on Thursday revealed Team India's brand new jerseys for all three formats of international cricket at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The dark blue jersey without collar will be worn by the men's team players in T20Is while the light blue jersey is for the one-day internationals. The Test jersey is plain white with blue highlights.

The Adidas Team India jersey is an iconic symbol of pride and passion for Indian cricket fans. Designed and manufactured by Adidas, a renowned sports apparel brand, the jersey represents the national team's identity and spirit on the field.

Key features of Team India's new jersey

The Team India jersey features the signature blue color, reflecting the nation's flag and embodying the team's unity and determination. It is crafted with advanced fabric technologies to enhance performance and comfort for the players. The jersey is made from breathable and moisture-wicking materials, ensuring that the players stay cool and dry during intense matches.

The Adidas logo, prominently displayed on the jersey, represents the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. It symbolises the collaboration between Adidas and the Indian cricket team, combining their expertise to create a jersey that meets the demands of modern cricket.

Design elements of the jerseys

The design of the jersey often incorporates unique elements, such as intricate patterns, trims, and graphics, adding style and individuality to the team's look. It also features the player's number and name on the back, allowing fans to connect with their favorite cricketers.

Fans in love with the new jerseys

The Adidas Team India jersey has become a popular choice among fans, who proudly wear it to show their support for the team. It has become a symbol of unity and national pride, transcending boundaries and bringing together fans from diverse backgrounds. Whether it's cheering from the stands or watching from home, wearing the Team India jersey is a way for fans to feel connected to the team and be part of the cricketing journey.

