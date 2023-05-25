Team India unveils new Adidas training kit in London ahead of WTC Final vs Australia

The Indian Test team in England wore the new training kit for the first time on Thursday. Adidas is the new kit manufacturer for the Indian cricket team and their jerseys will be worn for the first time by the Indian team in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month.

The first batch of the Indian Test squad left for London earlier this week and have already started training and preparing for the June 7 clash at The Oval.

Head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff were seen interacting and guiding the likes of Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur on the field.

The pictures of the players and support staff in new their new Adidas blue training were posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media.

Indian squad to arrive in batches

The rest of the players will arrive in two batches and join the main squad soon.

Virat Kohli left for England on Tuesday night along with wife Anushka Sharma. Captain Rohit Sharma will complete his duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) before going to England.

Rohit, Rahane to leave after IPL 2023

Rohit's Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2 where they will face the Gujarat Titans on May 26.

If MI wins then Rohit will have to stay back in India till May 28 and play out the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings before leaving for England.

Ajinkya Rahane will also leave for the WTC final after the IPL 2023 summit clash as he qualified for it after playing a crucial role for CSK in the middle-order this season.