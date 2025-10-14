 Action-Packed Matches & Nail-Biting Draws Continue In MSSA Inter-school Football Tournament
Mumbai, October 14, 2025: Action continued at the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-school Football Tournament with matches held at both the MSSA Ground and Wings Sports Centre, showcasing high-scoring wins, nail-biting draws, and dominant team displays.

October 14, 2025
article-image
Football. | Representative image.

At the MSSA Ground, J.B.C.N International (Parel) edged Green Acres Academy (Mulund) 1-0 in the Girls U-12 Division II clash, with Kaavya Krishan netting the winner. Two fixtures — AVM (Bandra) vs Universal (Dahisar) and Nita Mukesh Ambani (BKC) vs Shishu Vihar — ended goalless after evenly matched contests.

In the U-12 Boys 3rd Division playoff, Jankidevi Public School secured a 2-0 win over Jamnabai Narsee 'B' (Juhu), led by a brace from captain Atif Shaikh.

Over at Wings Sports Centre, the U-16 Boys 4th Division saw two consecutive matches with dominant performances. Notre Dame School recorded a convincing 9-0 win over Gopi Birla Memorial, with a hat-trick from Trevi Nunes, a brace from Nethan Patil, and goals by Nathan Mendonca, Aston Martin, Deion Fernandes, and Prabhav Punamiya. Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund) replicated the dominant scoreline, beating Lady Engineer (Tardeo) 9-0 through braces from Ekansh Gaikar and Dhaerya Tilokani, along with goals from Advait Rane, Dhruv Nalawde, Dhairya Solanki, Rudra Uchil, and Kayaan Thakkar.

Utpal Sanghvi (Borivali), St. Anthony’s H.S (Versova), and Bai Kabibai Eng. were awarded walkover wins as their opponents — Ryan Int. CBSE (Malad), Children’s Academy (Ashok Nagar), and Children Welfare Centre (Versova) — failed to report. Meanwhile, Nahar International (Chandivali) eased past Infant Jesus (Jogeshwari) 4-0 with braces from Ahaan Parashar and Tathaghat E.

Brief Scores – October 14, 2025

Girls U-12 Division II – MSSA Ground

J.B.C.N Int. (Parel) 1 (Kaavya Krishan) bt Green Acres Academy (Mulund) 0

AVM (Bandra) 0 drew with Universal (Dahisar) 0

Nita Mukesh Ambani (BKC) 0 drew with Shishu Vihar 0

Boys U-12 3rd Division Playoffs – MSSA Ground

Jankidevi Public School 2 (Atif Shaikh 2) bt Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu) 0

Boys U-16 4th Division – Wings Sports Centre

Notre Dame School 9 (Trevi Nunes 3, Nethan Patil 2, Nathan Mendonca, Aston Martin, Deion Fernandes, Prabhav Punamiya) bt Gopi Birla Memorial 0

Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund) 9 (Ekansh Gaikar 2, Dhaerya Tilokani 2, Advait Rane, Dhruv Nalawde, Dhairya Solanki, Rudra Uchil, Kayaan Thakkar) bt Lady Engineer (Tardeo) 0

Utpal Sanghvi (Borivali) won by walkover vs Ryan Int. CBSE (Malad)

Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 4 (Ahaan Parashar 2, Tathaghat E. 2) bt Infant Jesus (Jogeshwari) 0

St. Anthony’s H.S. (Versova) won by walkover vs Children’s Academy (Ashok Nagar)

Bai Kabibai Eng. won by walkover vs Children Welfare Centre (Versova)

