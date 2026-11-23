IND A vs PAK A Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Result: 'They Fought', Fans Rally Behind India A Despite 48-Run Defeat | X @Abhinavrt

India A and Pakistan A clashed on Sunday, November 22, in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Pakistan A defeated India A by 48 runs in the high-voltage encounter, triggering massive celebrations among Pakistani players and fans.

The victory comes after Pakistan's defeat to India in the U-19 final. Players and fans in the stadium, as well as supporters across Pakistan, erupted in joy following the team's win over India A in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the match also sparked reactions on social media platform X. A user named Vedika praised the India A players for their performance, while another user, Temidayo, reacted to the contest by saying, "They fought".