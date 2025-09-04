A Royal Tragedy: Rajasthan Royals Lose Their Pillars

Rahul Dravid (R) and Sanju Samson. | (Credits: X)

he 2026 Indian Premier League already carries a dark cloud for the Rajasthan Royals. Though the 19th edition of the tournament is still some distance away, misfortune has struck early, shattering the spirit of the former champions. Two of the franchise’s greatest pillars—head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Sanju Samson—have walked away, leaving behind a void that feels impossible to fill.

For a team built on resilience and loyalty, this is no ordinary setback. Dravid, the embodiment of calm leadership, has chosen to end his tenure despite being offered an expanded role by the franchise. His quiet yet firm refusal speaks volumes, hinting at deeper cracks within the Royals’ structure after a disastrous 2025 campaign.

His departure is not just the exit of a coach—it is the fading of a guiding light who once wore the Royals jersey with pride from 2011 to 2013, later shaping the team as mentor and director.

Rajasthan Royals' identity massively threatened

As if losing “The Wall” was not painful enough, skipper Sanju Samson—arguably the heart and soul of this side—has reportedly requested to part ways. From his debut in 2008 to leading the Royals to the IPL 2022 final, Samson has been a symbol of unwavering loyalty in a franchise often mired in turbulence. Now, with his departure looming, the Royals stare at a power vacuum that threatens their very identity.

This collapse of leadership comes at a haunting time. Rajasthan, once crowned in glory under Shane Warne in 2008 and remembered for their spirited runs in 2013 and 2022, have again been pushed to the brink of uncertainty. For a franchise that already endured the humiliation of suspension during the 2016–17 betting scandal, this moment feels like another cruel twist of fate.

The Royals’ faithful, who filled stadiums to cheer for the Dravid–Samson era, now face heartbreak. With both faces of the team gone, questions loom: Who will carry the Royals’ legacy forward? Who will inspire belief in the pink jersey?

In Jaipur and beyond, the silence is deafening. What once was hope now feels like tragedy.