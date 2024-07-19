'A Lot of Responsibility, Excitement And Enthusiasm': Suryakumar Yadav Confident Of Enjoying His T20I Captaincy Stint

Suryakumar Yadav |

Team India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has reacted to his appointment as the T20I captain moving forward. The veteran batter took to his official Instagram handle and issued a lengthy statement how he is optimistic of enjoying the additional responsibility bestowed upon him and sought everyone's blessings for his tenure.

The Mumbai-born batter will succeed Rohit Sharma as the full-time T20I captain after the latter retired from the format following the recent World Cup win. Suryakumar has already captained the Men in Blue in 7 T20Is, winning 5 of them and losing only 1, with the remaining ending as no-result. The No.1 ranked T20I batter will start his full-time stint with the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka as the BCCI unveiled squads for the same on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote:

"Thank you so much for outpouring love, support and best wishes from you. Last few weeks have been nothing short of a dream and I am truly grateful. 🧿Playing for the country is the most special feeling that I will never be able to describe in words. This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings.♥️ All fame reaches God, God is great."

India squads for Sri Lanka series:

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

The tour begins on July 27th with the T20I series.