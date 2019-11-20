9 amazing facts about India’s Flying Sikh Milkha Singh

India's Flying Sikh Milkha Singh turns 90 today. The Commonwealth and Asian Games winner not only has won several accolades on the track but also captured many hearts due to this heart-wrenching story.

Born in Govindpura, Punjab (present-day Pakistan), Singh lost his parents during the violence that engulfed while the partition of India. He was forced to live in refugee camps, before he moved to his sister in Delhi.

It was Singh's brother that made him join the Indian Army. Singh began running since then and never looked behind, winning India laurels at the International stage.

Here are some of the amusing facts that you wouldn't know about Milkha Singh:

1. Due to the harrowing and traumatic experience of partition in his childhood, Milkha was inclined to become a dacoit.

2. After Milkha Singh joined the Army as a technical jawan, his first salary was Rs 39 and 8 anna.