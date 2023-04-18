42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament: Bombay Republicans impress in 3-1 victory

Mumbai: Bombay Republicans sports Club produced an impressive combined performance and defeated Hockey Astrengung 3-1 in a Men’s Open match of the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament, played at the floodlit WCG turf. The young Republicans outfit showed good understanding and scored the three goals to the fine efforts of Pranit Naik, Govind Nag and Shree Krishan to come out victors while Hockey Astrengung’s lone goal came through Appachu B.

In another match, Mumbai Customs Blue had things much their own way and stormed to a facile 7-0 win against Savio Sports Club. Customs were well-served by Vinay Walmiki, Dharamvir Yadav and Alden D’Souzam, all scoring two goals each and Muthanna B. adding one to complete the winning tally.

Earlier, in a Women’s Open match, formidable Central Railway rolled past a young and inexperienced India Rush coasting to a massive 8-0 victory. Leading Central Railways charge was Yogita Bora who scored four goals, while Preeti Dubey chipped in with two goals and Durga P. and H. Lalruatfeli contributing one each to round-off the scoring margin.

In Veteran Men’s matches, Mumbai Port Authority defeated SMRC SC 5-1 and Savio SC riding on Karl Gomes hat-trick blanked Ave Maria SC 4-0.

Results – Women Open: Central Railway 8 (Yogita Bora 4, Preeti Dubey 2, Durga P., H. Lalruatfeli) beat India Rush 0

Sai NCOE Mumbai 5 (Shivani Sahu 2, Bhavana Khende, Kavita K. Hema Hapalli) beat Mansi Foundation 0.

Veteran Men: Mumbai Port Authority 5 (Javed Shaikh 2, Imran Khan 2, Digvijay Naik) beat SMRC SC 1 (Joseph P.).

Savio SC 4 (Karl Gomes 3, Mario Andrade) beat Ave Maria SC 0.

Men Open: Bombay Republicans SC 3 (Pranit Naik, Govind Nag, Shree Krishan) beat Hockey Astrengung 1 (Appachu B.).

Mumbai Customs Blue 7 (Vinay Walmiki 2, Dharamvir Yadav 2, Alden D’Souza, Muthanna B.) beat Savio SC 0.