3rd ODI: Here's why India captain Rohit Sharma opted for Mohammed Siraj over Jasprit Bumrah against England

India fans were left guessing when Mohammed Siraj was named in the playing XI by captain Rohit Sharma in place of pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the series-deciding third ODI against England on Sunday, July 17.

With India needing a win to clinch the series, It was expected that Rohit will play his best XI, but during the toss, the skipper revealed why Bumrah was left out.

"Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep was not considered for selection as he is yet to fully recover from right abdominal strain," the BCCI said in a statement.

Bumrah had claimed a career-best six for 19 to power India to a 10-wicket win in the opening ODI but England bounced back in the second game with Recce Topley returning with figures of six for 24 to hand the visitors a 100-run defeat.