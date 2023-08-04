 17-Year-Old Gukesh D Moves Past Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand In FIDE Rankings
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports17-Year-Old Gukesh D Moves Past Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand In FIDE Rankings

17-Year-Old Gukesh D Moves Past Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand In FIDE Rankings

17-Year-Old prodigy Gukesh D outclasssed Iskandarov of Azerbaijan in the 2nd round of the World Cup match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Gukesh D. | (Credits: Twitter)

Tuesday's World Cup match in Baku, Azerbaijan saw D Gukesh defeat local favourite Misratdin Iskandarov, moving him beyond senior compatriot Viswanathan Anand in the Federation International des Eches (FIDE) live world rankings. In the second game of their encounter in the second round, the 17-year-old Gukesh defeated Iskandarov of Azerbaijan in just 44 moves.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: All India Rapid Chess Tourney In Ujjain
article-image

Should he stay at the top until September 1st, the youngster will become the first Indian to surpass Anand since Pravin Thipsay did so in July 1986 in the FIDE World rankings. The 17-year-old had his eyes set on the No. 1 ranking and said during his interview with ESPN about his desire to compete in the World Championship cycle.

International Chess Federation tweeted as below:

"Gukesh D won again today and has overcome Viswanathan Anand in live rating! There is still almost a month till next official FIDE rating list on September 1, but it's highly likely that 17-year-old will be making it to top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player."

Read Also
Chess | Vishwanathan Anand remembers fellow Grandmaster Evgeny Sveshnikov on his demise
article-image

Vishwanathan Anand has remained India's top-ranked chess player since 1991:

The latest surge by 2.5 rating points lifted him above Vishwanathan Anand, whose rating is 2754.0. Anand, who made it to the top 10 for the first time in July 1991, has remained India's top-ranked chess player in all published lists since January 1987.

Meanwhile, Gukesh D will lock horns with fellow countryman S L Narayanan in the 3rd round of the World Cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KL Rahul Likely To Return To India Colours During Asia Cup 2023: Reports

KL Rahul Likely To Return To India Colours During Asia Cup 2023: Reports

17-Year-Old Gukesh D Moves Past Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand In FIDE Rankings

17-Year-Old Gukesh D Moves Past Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand In FIDE Rankings

'I Have Not Done Anything Special': Sunil Joshi Explains His Role To Ravi Shastri On Kuldeep Yadav's...

'I Have Not Done Anything Special': Sunil Joshi Explains His Role To Ravi Shastri On Kuldeep Yadav's...

High Organizing Cost Force Canada To Pull Out Of Commonwealth Games Bid

High Organizing Cost Force Canada To Pull Out Of Commonwealth Games Bid

'One Guy Being Dropped After Scoring 200': Salman Butt Slams Team India Management For Treating...

'One Guy Being Dropped After Scoring 200': Salman Butt Slams Team India Management For Treating...