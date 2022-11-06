Why do I lose interest in boys so easily?Here's what karma expert has to say

Pic: Freepik

I broke up with my boyfriend a year ago and moved on. But, of late, I have noticed a change in my interactions with boys. I lose interest in them quickly. I feel he is the one but then they do something that makes me reconsider my decision. It feels burdensome and a waste of my time and energy. The cycle goes on. Is this some kind of Relationship Karma?

Relationship Karma must have absolutely played a role in your previous relationship. However, your present predicament is due to the impact on your Ego Karma. The breakup has triggered your Ego Karma in a way that is making you judge the viability of relationships. Remember, Ego Karma gets triggered as a defence mechanism. Take a step back and control the Ego Karma. Address the hurt that's making you question the investment of your resources like time and energy. Till you don't heal yourself from the past trauma, the Ego Karma in the name of protecting you will make you feel this whole process like a waste. Once healed, you will be able to control your Ego Karma and would be hungry and eager to go on dates.

I recently got a job of my liking. But, after working for a few months, I feel as if something is not okay. I don't know whether it's my job or my personal life. I enjoy what I do, but somehow it feels incomplete. Sometimes there is no mood or inspiration to work. I have started thinking maybe I am in the wrong field or I should just take a break from this routine. I am also doing a Master’s and attend college in the morning and then go to work. Am I overthinking this?

You are knocking on the door of satya, the first step towards spiritual evolution. Satya is the stage where we start questioning the triggers behind our decisions, feelings, thoughts, actions, and reactions. This feeling of incompleteness is an indicator that you intend to connect with your true self but is lacking a teacher or a shepherd who can be your guide. With a bit of Karma Counselling, you can find your way to get all the answers that are hidden within you, waiting to be uncovered.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)