Watch: These meditation techniques that will help you reduce your stress levels during the lockdown during coronavirus

Sri Guru of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Delhi has revealed Aarogya Dhyaan - a 48-minute Meditation to enhance immunity, reduce the stress of fear and the spread the vibrations of compassion and wellbeing in these testing times of global crisis.
It is recommended that seekers must do this Meditation in the morning to inculcate positivity and make better use of this lockdown.
