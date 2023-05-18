Vat Savitri 2023: Significance, rituals and timings |

Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 19. This festival is observed by Hindu women for the good health and long life of their husbands.

Timings

May 19, From 5:48 am till 6:58 pm

Amavasya Tithi begins – May 18, 2023, 9:43 pm

Amavasya Tithi ends – May 19, 2023 0:23 pm

Significance

On this day, married women offer prayers to the ‘Vat Vriksha’ (Bargad/ Banyan Tree), the longest living tree and due to its immortality, Vat is also known as 'Akshay Vat'.

According to Hindu scriptures, Vat Vriksha is considered to be a very auspicious tree and is believed that the Trimurti (Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva) resides in the banyan tree. The root of Vat Vriksha is Brahma, the stem is Vishnu and the upper part is Shiva.

Read Also Mahavir Jayanti 2023: 7 most beautiful Jain temples in the world

According to the Hindu legends it is said that on this day, Devi Savitri compelled Lord Yamaraja, the God of Death to return the life of Satyawan, her husband. Lord Yamaraja was so pleased with her devotion that he gave back her dead husband. From then onwards, married women offer prayers to the ‘Vat ‘(Bargad) tree and Savitri is also worshipped as ‘Devi Savitri’ on this day.

It is believed that Satyavan spend his last moments under a Vat or Banyan tree on the full moon day in the month of Jyeshtha. And Yamraj appeared here and Savitri pleaded with Yamraj under the Banyan tree.

Vat Savatri Vrat is observed by the people in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. On this day, women go round the Banyan tree 108 times tying threads and fast for the health and longevity of their husbands.

Married women fast and perform puja for the wellbeing of their husbands on Vat Poornima, which is similar to Vat Savitri and is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Bihar. The northern states observe Vat Savitri on Jyeshtha Amavasya - 15 days ahead of Vat Poornima.

Read Also 7 must-visit ancient temples in India to seek blessings in 2023

Rituals

On the day of Vat Savitri Vrat, women get up before sunrise and take a bath with ‘gingli’ (sesame seeds) and ‘amla’ (Indian gooseberry). After bathing, women wear new clothes, bangles and apply vermillion on their foreheads. The root of the ‘Vat’ or Banyan tree is eaten with water. Those women, who observe this fasting for three days, eat only the roots for the three days.

Married women gather near a banyan tree and offer fruits, incense sticks, aarti and sweets to the tree and tie threads around the trunk, doing parikrama. Women from Uttarakhand also tie a part of the thread around their necks. They read out the story of Savitri. Some women also stick a banyan leaf in their hair after the pooja.

The idols of Savitri and Satyavan and Yama riding on a buffalo should be worshipped under the banyan tree and water should be given to the root of the tree. Jal, mouli, roli, raw cotton, soaked gram, flowers and incense are used for worshipping. After irrigating the banyan tree with water, wrap a raw thread around the stem and circumambulate it three times. After this the story of Satyavan-Savitri should be heard. After this, after taking out the seeds of the soaked gram, keeping as much money on it as possible, give it to your mother-in-law and touch her feet.

Doing charity is also very rewarding on Vat Savitri Vrat.

Read Also Baisakhi 2023: 7 Famous Gurudwaras in India that you must visit