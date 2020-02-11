Spirituality for millennials: How do I enhance my happiness quotient?

Do people we love make us happy?

Are our friends supposed to be pleasure pumps to keep our happiness tanks filled?

Could there be a universal equation to keep our happiness quotient high?

When we perceive people with sky-high expectations, they always seem to disappoint us. In the quest for a relation which floods our life with happiness, we forget to consider if we also have a role in that relationship or if there could be equally high cross-expectations from the other side also.

The question now is; which part of the cultivation of a relationship should be my priority? Is my focus on sowing the seed of relationship in the fertile soil of giving? Or do I directly focus on the gains (not grains) of receiving through the process of harvesting from the relationship?

Most people are only bothered or enthusiastic about receiving happiness from their friends, so much so that they have absolutely no thought or inclination to give happiness. A vital clue to real happiness in relationships lies in the way the God of happiness, Krsna, lived his life. Krsna’s life was centered on giving happiness to people he loved. While in Vrindavan, using his flute he knew exactly which melody would churn people's hearts at different times of the day. Any danger to the community, and he would put his life at risk. Realizing how much he cared for their happiness, people were more than ready to offer their lives at his beck and call.

Because Krsna always cared for others’ happiness, his friends knew they could always rely on him, come what may. Draupadi called only for him during two of her greatest crisis, during vastra-haran and when Durvasa created a dilemma for her. Arjuna turned to him and only him (in the presence of the greatest scholars on earth including his guru) for solutions during his greatest confusions. Yudhishtir offered the greatest respect and the entire credit of winning only to Krsna when he became the emperor of the world.