Spirituality for Millennials: How it can help you deal with stress at the workplace

External Battles:

1. Competition – Competition when directed towards the self is like a shaving blade that neatly removes the stubbles of laziness and brings forth your best appearance and performance. But when competition is directed towards others it is like offering them a cactus plant. It first hurts you and then hurts them.

2. Comparison – Comparison is a systematic way of insulting your uniqueness and gifting yourself with misery. The mother of innovation is uniqueness in thinking. When a shark is happy with its teeth and an elephant is happy with its trunk, why do we humans remain unhappy with our gifts and hanker for others’ talents? Being grateful for our individuality can reduce the self destructive habit of comparison.

3. Peer pressure – Succumbing to peer pressure is like being wet clay. Our perception of who we are is dependent on who peers into our life and molds it with the pressure of their opinions. It requires the pressure of a dynamite to remold a mountain than to remold a heap of clay. When there is a mountainous clarity of what ideals we stand for, the pressure of a few hands cannot remold us.

4. Relationships – Success at work depends on success in relationships. Success in relationships depends on successful attitudes. Successful attitudes depend on our expectations. Failures in relationships happen due to failures in others’ meeting our expectations. When we expect others to direct their energy towards meeting our expectations, such self-centric relationships fail the test of time.

5. Appreciation – Spending quality time daily in genuinely appreciating the contribution and qualities of people who matter to you is a fool-proof way of ensuring a happy working environment. Empty flattery strokes the mind and ego while genuine appreciation touches the heart. Flattery engages only the tongue, while appreciation employs the eyes to observe, the ears to listen, the intelligence to analyze, and the words come from the heart. The fruit of flattery when eaten merely intoxicates and weakens mind and soul. The fruit of appreciation when eaten nourishes, strengthens and encourages.