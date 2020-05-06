Ram Naam Ki Tokery: Self-interest, Other’s interest, National interest

Survey Bhavantu Sukhin, Survey Santu Niramaya

The whole world is currently facing an extraordinary crisis of corona pandemic and the scientific community is still striving hard to find a remedy for it. The whole world is deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity.

At the time of such an outbreak, a Satpurush who is relentlessly trying his best to protect 135 crore Indian people with his persistent resolve, courage and patience. He is our very own honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendraji Modi. Our Vandan and heartiest greetings for his continuous efforts.

In this need of hour, it is essential for us as a nation to invoke our spiritual strength and provide spiritual strength and support to all the people who are battling this corona pandemic.

The power of “Ram’s” name is known to all. The first line of the Rama Raksha Strotram says

“Charitham Raghu nadasya satha koti pravistharam,

Yekaikamaksharam pumsam maha pathaka nasanam.,”

It implies the story of Lord Rama is written in four billion words, but reading even one letter of that, destroys all great sins.

Shri Natwarlal Daga came up with a unique proposition of creating “Ram Naam ki Tokrey” with his friends. This idea was enthusiastically supported by his friends and who later became the operational team. The team included Shri Gordhanprasad Kankani, Shri Ramavatar Bhutara, Shri Narayan Toshniwal, Shri Rajendra Bihani and Shri Babulal Toshniwal.

In the name of Mangalamay Ram, when the world is fighting “Ram Naam ki Tokery” was created for liberation, fortification of Karma warriors and make India sit on the seat of Vishva Guru and attain more glory under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi

To give this philanthropic idea a tangible form it was decided to set a “Ram Ram” chain. Wherein the devotees while staying home and staying safe chant “Ram Ram” at their residences and together with their family come up with a target for “Ram” naam between 12.04.2020 to 25.04.2020.

Initially the “Ram Naam ki Tokrey” pledged to offer a target of 11 crore “Ram Ram”. Not only the 11-crore resolution was completed but the “Ram Naam ki Tokrey overflowed with 18 crore “Ram Ram” Naam in the given time span.

Hanuman Chalisa recitation was also performed from 26.04.2020 to 30.04.2020 in the same Ram Naam ki Tokrey. This effort too, with the blessings of god and cooperation of all devotees, had an unprecedented success with the recitation of more than 175000 Hanuman Chalisa.

In making these seed of thoughts successful, the support of about 900 families from all over the country and abroad was received, who made their goals and actively contributed in it.

Keeping in mind the opinions of the devotees for the future we have kept the collection of Ram Naam Jaap and Hanuman Chalisa, in the “Ram Naam Ki Tokery".

Keep chanting and accumulating the capital of Ram Naam so that the basket of Ram naam is always brimming with Ram Naam chanting and Hanuman Chalisa.