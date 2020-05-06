Guiding Light: How to keep calm during the pandemic

Sohan Singh, Yoga Guru

It has become hard to focus on anything besides the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody is feeling depressed and anxiety has taken over in almost every one of us. Due to the lockdown, people have started feeling restless and more scared. As scientists are making full efforts to develop a vaccine, social distancing is the only way left to protect yourself until that.

To keep calm, developing a positive mindset is utmost important. Always remember that your mental health is equally important as your physical health. In fact, one can’t feel physically healthy if he/she is not in the state of mental peace.

There are a few ways which we can adapt to keep calm –

Don’t panic, you are not alone – It is very important to remind yourself that you are not alone in this battle. It is a pandemic and the whole world is suffering due to the same. Your family, friends and society, everybody is suffering. It is important to be with yourself first and simultaneously give mental support to everyone around you.

Be positive – It is the only way left to deal with the mental stress. Don’t stress yourself too much by thinking what is going to happen, how we will survive etc. Don’t lose hope, just relax. Everything will be normal soon. You just have to be patient enough.

Meditate – Meditation relaxes your mind and body. Develop a habit to meditate regularly, it will help so much to attain mental peace. Mediation also vanishes negative thoughts and feelings.

Develop a new habit – You can develop a new set of skills during the lockdown. Know yourself. Identify who you are and just go for it. Write something, read books, develop a new habit like painting, dancing etc.

Eat healthy and do yoga – Remember the time when you actually worked for your betterment. In this busy life, we forget to take care of ourselves. It is the best time to be fit and healthy. Focus on your eating habits and start with doing basic asanas of yoga at least 30 mins a day.