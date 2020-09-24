NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya writes on Sri Rama Navami

This is an extract from the talk on Rama Navami this year, 2nd April 2020.

Ram Navami is celebrated in North India as the birthday of Lord Rama and it also commemorates the wedding day of Lord Rama in South India because for certain part of his life he was in South India.

The Great Beings come time and again in diverse traditions, different regions and at various times, due to love and compassion. Once they incarnate in one place and leave, they do not take complete vacation. They again come back when required. They are deeply connected with the human evolution.

The Buddhas and the Bodhisattvas are called Nirmanakayas, which means they still maintain their vehicle in the causal plane, even though they can transit out of it. There are 24 such spiritual elders known by several names in various traditions, customs and religions, like, 24 Tirthankaras, 24 Bodhisattvas and Buddhas or 24 Avatars. One such Nirmanakaya is Buddha Padmasambhava, in his latest incarnation. In the ancient times, in another tradition, he was none other than Lord Rama. In one more incarnation he was the holy priest Nefertem, in the Egyptian tradition. He has manifested several times in different traditions. Buddha Padmasambhava popularized the mantra “Om Mani Padme Hum” referring to his own teacher Buddha Avalokiteshvara. There are many levels of Buddhas and Bodhisattvas.

In the Indian incarnation, Lord Rama was a student of Sage Vashishta. Most of the modern teachings on spirituality are available in “Yoga Vashishta”, the discourse between Sage Vashishta and Lord Rama. These similar teachings of course would be there in Egyptian and other traditions. Interestingly, Lord Rama got many of the teachings on dealing with situations and neutralizing opposite conditions, from another Rishi, Vishwamitra. When he got married, he got the blessings, initiation and energy from an Avatar, Parashurama. Later, when he went into exile, he also acquired some knowledge from the Sage Bhardwaja and others. You may observe that Lord Rama received many teachings before the war, which was supposedly in Lanka. He in fact got another wisdom, Aditya Hridayam, from Saint Augstya in the battle field to gain more strength.