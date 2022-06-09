Nirjala Ekadashi: Check out dos and dont's of fasting

Image credits: Google

Lord Vishnu's followers observe Ekadashi vrat. As the name of the festival suggests, Nirjala means fasting without drinking a sip of water. One cannot even have food. Some devotees although have fruits and go for a milk diet. During Nirjala Ekadashi one should wake up early, take bath, wear new clothes. One should also maintain celibacy and also chant OM Namo Bhagavatae Vasudevaya Mantra. You should also make payasam or sheera and focus on doing good deeds.

Doing this vrat is very tough as devotees need to fast for 24 hours and be without food and water. Those who are physically fit can do this fast and one's having medical issues should avoid. Though one must keep an absolute fast, many devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset. Therefore, you may consume a meal in the evening but avoid eating wheat, rice, and lentils.