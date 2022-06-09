e-Paper Get App

Nirjala Ekadashi: Check out dos and dont's of fasting

Lord Vishnu's followers observe Ekadashi vrat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

Lord Vishnu's followers observe Ekadashi vrat. As the name of the festival suggests, Nirjala means fasting without drinking a sip of water. One cannot even have food. Some devotees although have fruits and go for a milk diet. During Nirjala Ekadashi one should wake up early, take bath, wear new clothes. One should also maintain celibacy and also chant OM Namo Bhagavatae Vasudevaya Mantra. You should also make payasam or sheera and focus on doing good deeds.

Doing this vrat is very tough as devotees need to fast for 24 hours and be without food and water. Those who are physically fit can do this fast and one's having medical issues should avoid. Though one must keep an absolute fast, many devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset. Therefore, you may consume a meal in the evening but avoid eating wheat, rice, and lentils.

Read Also
Mumbai receives season's first rainfall: Twitter users share hilarious memes and jokes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSpiritualityNirjala Ekadashi: Check out dos and dont's of fasting

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Muhammad row: Iran pulls down its version of meeting between Ajit Doval and Hossein...

Prophet Muhammad row: Iran pulls down its version of meeting between Ajit Doval and Hossein...

Is Nitish Kumar suitable candidate for Presidential election? Here's what JDU leader Shrawan Kumar...

Is Nitish Kumar suitable candidate for Presidential election? Here's what JDU leader Shrawan Kumar...

Mumbai weather update: Light drizzle in an hour; rain with thunderstorms by 11 PM

Mumbai weather update: Light drizzle in an hour; rain with thunderstorms by 11 PM

Punjab Congress stages dharna inside CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence complex

Punjab Congress stages dharna inside CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence complex

India vs SA T20: Aiden Markram tests COVID-19 positive, out of opening T20

India vs SA T20: Aiden Markram tests COVID-19 positive, out of opening T20