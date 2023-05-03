Narasimha Jayanti 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the auspicious day

Narasimha Jayanti is an important festival among the Hindus as it commemorates the birth of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on Vaisakh Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Shukla Paksha (Waxing Moon period).

Mark the date. Narasimha Jayanti falls on May 4 this year.

According to the religious texts, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha, a half lion and half man, to kill the demon Hiranyakashipu. He was born breaking out a pillar to protect his devotee Prahalda, also the son of the mentioned demon.

When Hiranyakashipu challenged his son to prove that Lord Narasimha was anywhere and everyone, he questioned pointing at a pillar whether the Lord was there too. And, no sooner, Lord Narasimha appeared in his fierce form to protect his devotee and kill the demon.

Rituals :

The festival is observed as a day of fasting and prayer among the devotees of Lord Vishnu. Devotees chant the Narasimha Kavacham and other bhajans of the Lord to seek his blessings on this auspicious day.

The devotees take Sankalp (vow) in the afternoon and perform Lord Narasimha Puja during Sayankal (evening). It is believed that Narsimha appeared during the twilight hours of Chaturdashi which is why the Puja is performed around the same time.