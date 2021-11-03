Naraka Chaturdashi 2021: From history, significance and rituals, here's all you need to know about 'Chhoti Diwali'

Celebrated on the fourteenth tithi of the Kartik Krishna Paksha is Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali, which falls on November 3 this year. The second day in the five day festivity of Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi is the day the evil asura king Narakasura was slayed.

The story of Narakasur

The son of Bhudevi and Lord Varaha (an incarnation of Vishnu), Narakasura was an arrogant, evil and greedy demon who wreaked havoc across all three worlds. He was blessed with a boon from Lord Brahma: That no one except his mother, Bhudevi, could kill him. He believed the boon guarded him from death, and in consequence made him immortal. Having no fear of death, his arrogance reached the point where he attacked Lord Krishna himself.

However, Krishna’s consort Satyabhama, who was an incarnation of Bhudevi, slayed the evil Naraksura. Before breathing his last, Narakasura pleaded to Satyabhama for forgiveness, took her blessings and requested that his end be celebrated by lighting lamps.

Rituals performed on Naraka Chaturdashi

One of the most important rituals performed by Hindus on this day is Abhyanga Snan, which is a holy bath (snan) that is done to avoid going to Narak or hell. The snan is done using sesame oil and ubtan, which is prepared using sandalwood powder, turmeric, besan, and milk. Symbolic of the slaying of Narkasura, a berry called kareet is crushed under the feet.

In Goa, effigies of Narakasura, made of paper and grass and filled with firecrackers are burnt early in the morning. Bengal celebrates Naraka Chaturdashi a bit differently. The day is also known as Bhoot Chaturdashi and is dedicated to the spirits of our ancestors. Many Bengalis light 14 earthen lamps at the doorways of their houses to guide the spirits of 14 generations of their forefathers and ward off any evil spirits.

Importance in our lives

The reason Naraksura asked for his end to be celebrated was to remind us of his wrongdoings, and to not repeat them. Near his end, he realised all the sins he had committed, and wished to atone for them. When we light lamps today, we must wash away all our negative thoughts and pray to be forgiven for all our sins.

Naraka Chaturdashi timings:

Naraka Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 09:03 AM on Nov 3

Naraka Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 06:04 AM, Nov 4

Abhyanga Snan Muhurat: 05:40-06:03

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:25 AM IST