Makar Sankranti 2022: Date, time, significance - Everything you need to know

It's the first festival of 2022 and despite the Covid playing spoilt sport and the subdued celebration, people are hoping that the day brings some relief from the worries about the pandemic.

Makar Sankranti is an important Hindu festival and is celebrated with much fanfare across the country.

Significance:

Every year, Makar Sankranti falls on the solar month of Makara and the lunar month of Magha. This is why the festival is referred to as Magha Sankranti or Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God). According to drikpanchang.com, this day is a significant day for the worship of Lord Surya. Although there are twelve Sankrantis in Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti is the most significant amongst them due to its religious importance.

As per Vedic astrology, Makar Sankranti is a significant day as the Sun enters into the zodiac sign Capricorn (Makar rashi).

On this day, people take a dip in holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri, and offer prayers to the Sun God. Sankranti rituals like offering naivedhya, offering food to Surya Dev, is performed on this day. People also donate food and clothes as a form of dakshina or charity.

The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show across India with everyone, kids and elderly alike, partaking in flying kites and feasting on til ladoos and other festival specials.

Makar Sankranti 2022: Tithi and timings for Mumbai:

Date: January 14, 2022

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 02:43 PM to 06:21 PM

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 02:43 PM to 04:34 PM

Makara Sankranti Moment - 02:43 PM

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:26 PM IST