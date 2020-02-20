Maha Shivratri 2020: 5 interesting things you didn't know about Lord Shiva

Hindus all over the world will celebrate Maha Shivratri or 'The Great Night of Shiva' on Friday, February 21 in honour of Lord Shiva.

There are many legends of the origin and history of Maha Shivratri. Some say that it is the night when Shiva and Parvati got married. According to another legend, it is celebrated on the night that Shiva took the form of 'Natraj' and performed the tandava dance.

Shivbhakts observe fast on the day, while some devotees visit the Ganges to take a dip in the holy river.

Here are 5 interesting things you didn't know about Lord Shiva:

1. Ayyappa, who is one of the popular gods in South India, is a child of Shiva and Vishnu's female form - Mohini. According to the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Shiva was attracted towards Mohini when Shiva's 'unfailing' seed escaped and fell on the ground. Ayyappa was born from Shiva's seeds.

2. Once Shiva was travelling to Kashi with one crore gods and goddesses. He had asked them to wake up before the sun rises, however, nobody except Lord Shiva woke up in the morning. The angry Shiva then cursed all of them to turn to stone and he went to Kashi alone.

3. Shiva's first wife Sati had killed herself because her father, who was a priest, had insulted Shiva by not inviting him to a sacrifice which he had performed. Later, the furious Shiva killed her father.

4. According to one of the stories, Lord Shiva always sported an erect phallus. It is believed that he clothed himself so that others won't be uncomfortable.

5. According to a legend, Lord Shiva gulped the Halahala, the deadly poison produced during Samudra Manthan, which was capable of destroying the entire world. He held it in his throat due to which his throat turned blue. Hence, he is also called Neelakantha (the blue-throated one).