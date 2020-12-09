Guiding Light: Yoga for the ultimate enlightenment

Any person you ask, Enlightenment holds an altogether different meaning for them. From youngsters to adults and the gurus as well, will define Enlightenment differently. But the one statement that holds common for all of them is- Enlightenment is a way to ultimately find yourself and the idea of being released.

In the 21st century, our lives have become rather more stressful and chaotic than before. Due to the chaotic thought process, we find ways to release the built-up tensions. Yoga, for most, has proved to be that 'way of releasing' the stress and the inner chaos.

Yoga helps to attain a state of Oneness. Since yoga helps in releasing our stress and calming our minds, it further helps us to initiate the process of alignment of the self with reality. We tend to feel more centered and grounded within our being. It makes us want to dive deeper to find ourselves within our realities. This leads to a rise in Existential questioning.

Once the human mind starts questioning, it tends to dig deeper. The human mind is curious but the everyday hustle-bustle makes it detached from the actual reality of the self. Practising yoga and meditation regularly brings back that curiosity. Since yoga and meditation give you that time of the day to ponder, process, and access yourself, it paves a way for us to find the ultimate enlightenment.

The primary reason yoga feels so much better than other forms of exercise is that it frees up the flow of energy in our bodies. Our bodies are vessels of energy. Yoga and meditation purify this energy. This helps us to assess and experience true Unity- of our inner and outer selves and world. This how yoga leads to the ultimate enlightenment.

(The writer is renowned yoga guru and the founder of Sohan Yoga International)