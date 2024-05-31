Guiding Light: The Power Of Being

We spend an inordinate amount of time in aspiration mode, and whilst it's critical to be able to plan ahead and inspire us to drive forward, there is something about being in the present. It grounds your energies - physical, mental and spiritual in the moment and helps you feel centred, giving you a chance to get your bearings and recalibrate yourself. It helps you answer questions like does that goal you’re chasing after still mean as much to you when you decided to pursue it, and if not, it gives you a chance to reassess your priorities.

This sense of grounding is as important in work, as in personal life. Many a time, a pursuit can take over your life, only to leave you with a feeling of emptiness or disappointment, depending on how the result turns out. It’s not until we take a pause, that we begin to appreciate our achievements and the journey it has taken us to get as far as we have. This is especially important for people who are too hard on themselves, so whether it’s ourselves, or a friend or colleague, take some time to help people bask in the power of being.

FOMO has become a phrase of our times, an invisible driving force which makes us believe that we are most certainly in the wrong place as it stands today! Whilst it may be tongue-in-cheek, there is such a thing as taking it too seriously, and applying it to everything from relationships to career and even country. It wasn’t so long ago, that as a nation, we didn’t feel worthy of our place on the world stage, anything that was made abroad was considered more superior, and we just weren’t able to take pride in our sense of identity.

Today, we are witnessing a new and resurgent Bharat, which is ready to take its place in every arena from culture to sport and technology. Whilst we may have our own opinions on the politics of the current PM, the sense of pride he is able to inspire about local tourism, culture and tradition, has had a definite part to play in our collective image of modern India. And it’s this slow, but sure transformation in how we perceive ourselves that is at the very foundation of our growing success.

Our thoughts bear more power than we gave them credit for. In the words of Swami Vivekananda, “We are what our thoughts have made us… if you think yourselves strong, strong you will be.” So if it's civilisational glory that we seek, it must come from a belief that we have what the world needs today, which stems from being rooted in our here and now, our beingness.