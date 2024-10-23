Diwali 2024: 7 Must-Visit Lord Ganesha Temples In India During Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | October 23, 2024
On the occasion of Diwali, explore some of the famous Lord Ganesha temples in India, which are mentioned in the next slides:
Canva
Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most significant Lord Ganesha temples in India, and it is also known for its architecture.
Khajrana Ganesh Temple, which was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1735, is situated in Indore. The white marble temple is one of the oldest Ganesh temples in India.
Chintaman Ganesh Temple is the largest pilgrimage site of Lord Ganesha in Ujjain and is considered one of the most important temples of Lord Ganesha in India.
Ganesha Strotram/ Tripadvisor
Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir in Kolhapur is another temple to explore on the occasion of Diwali.
Canva
Dodda Ganesh Temple is another religious site to visit in South Bengaluru. It is considered one of the city's oldest temples.
Vijay/ Apna Yatra
Madhur Sree Madanantheshwara-Siddhivinayaka Temple is home to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. It is situated on the bank of the Morgral River in Kerala.
Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is a majestic temple in Pune. It is a must-visit religious site toi seek solace.
Canva
Thanks For Reading!