Diwali 2024: 7 Must-Visit Lord Ganesha Temples In India During Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | October 23, 2024

On the occasion of Diwali, explore some of the famous Lord Ganesha temples in India, which are mentioned in the next slides:

Canva

Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most significant Lord Ganesha temples in India, and it is also known for its architecture.

Pinterest

Khajrana Ganesh Temple, which was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1735, is situated in Indore. The white marble temple is one of the oldest Ganesh temples in India.

Pinterest

Chintaman Ganesh Temple is the largest pilgrimage site of Lord Ganesha in Ujjain and is considered one of the most important temples of Lord Ganesha in India.

Ganesha Strotram/ Tripadvisor

Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir in Kolhapur is another temple to explore on the occasion of Diwali.

Canva

Dodda Ganesh Temple is another religious site to visit in South Bengaluru. It is considered one of the city's oldest temples.

Vijay/ Apna Yatra

Madhur Sree Madanantheshwara-Siddhivinayaka Temple is home to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. It is situated on the bank of the Morgral River in Kerala.

Pinterest

Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is a majestic temple in Pune. It is a must-visit religious site toi seek solace.

Canva

Thanks For Reading!

Diwali 2024: Must-Visit Goddess Lakshmi Temples In India
Find out More