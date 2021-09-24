Guiding Light: The illusion of control

Humanity has come a long way from the early days of feeling victimised by storms, lightning huge predators, etc. With the development of science and technology, it looks like we control our environment and are in charge of our lives and we can do away with the ideas of God, etc.

However, we cannot be farther than the truth. Take the case of this middle-aged man in a town in Gujarat. Nice home, a bungalow in a good locality, loving wife and kids, business doing well. Money invested in the business, a good amount as cash at home, hefty bank account, and gold in the locker. Goes out for a morning walk when the earth decides to shake. He rushes home to find it completely ruined; his family buried under the rubble. Bank is also in ruins. In a few minutes, he is like a refugee with only the clothes on him. This was years ago.

The pandemic too has taught us how little control we have. So also global warming and weather change. Spiritually when we look at it, we realise that all control is an illusion. This is not to make us fatalistic but to accept reality and not be arrogant in dealing with the people and environment. This acceptance can help us explore the spiritual dimensions of life and make better sense of the world and our lives. We can gain insights into God/ Ishwara and live with a more holistic attitude.

From seeking control we can move to being in harmony with the world and nature. In the Indian tradition, it is living in harmony with Dharma or Ishwara’s order. This does not look down on science and technology but includes it in the overall scheme of things. So, we can be more at peace even though we don't have control over everything but more in charge of my responses, my thinking, emotions, and actions. Have a great life.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 09:50 AM IST