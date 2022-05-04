Guiding Light: The concept of Karma

We often hear the word Karma. Most of the “schools” in Indian Philosophy subscribe to the concept of Karma. Karma means work or action. It may also mean effort or results of actions. Karma is the effect of the action that is done consciously, with an expectation of result.

Newton’s third law says every action has an equal and opposite reaction. This is similar to the concept of Karma. The subtle difference is when we mention Newton’s law, intuitively, we mean an instant reaction; in the case of Karma, there may be a delay. Thus, when the concept of Karma is discussed, it has the potential of holding up, getting accumulated, and then acting in tranches.

Most schools in Indian philosophy believe in the notion of life as continuity. The birth-death-re-birth cycle continues till one achieves liberation. Thus, the closing balance of the previous life’s actions becomes the opening balance for the next life. It is also stated that “nishkama” Karma won’t generate a Karmic impression. Here, Nishkama means without any attachment to the “fruit of the action” or the outcome.

Karma is of two types; arabdha (Prarabdha) and anarabdha, meaning “begun” and “not yet begun” respectively. The effects of cumulative actions get collected continuously. Only a portion of accumulated Karma gets expended in a given life. This is called Prarabdha. Anarabdha is of two types, Sanchita, Karma pending from previous lives, and Sanchiyami which is the Karma getting created in current life.

One important question often posed is whether Karma is definitive in the sense that it has to be “suffered or undergone”? Is it rigid? Here, there are two views. Some Indian philosophical schools propose that the effect of Karma is autonomous to GOD and has to be mandatorily undergone. A few schools propose that GOD may moderate the Karma effects but the onus is on the individual to “become eligible” for divine grace. This happens through current life’s right conduct. The practical implication of the concept of Karma is, that one should be aware of the result of one’s actions. Better conduct leads to better outcomes as it is said that “what one sows, one reaps.” The fair principle shall catch up to make the world a better place.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a professor at VPSM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can find the full article at: https://www.ainavolu.in/the-concept-of-karma)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST