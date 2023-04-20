Guiding Light: The auspicious significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Tomorrow is Akshaya Tritiya. A day when many Indians mindlessly buy some gold or builders try to attract buyers This is rank commercialisation of a festival. Yes. Akshaya Tritiya is a beautiful auspicious day when you don't have to look at the right muhurtam, a good time to start a new venture or do something important. Akshaya Tritiya is not associated with buying gold. There are many stories associated with this day.

One, Ganga or Bhagirtahi descended on earth on this day. Another is that the avatar of Bhagavan Vishnu, Parashurama was born on this day. Another story is that Akshay Patra was given to Draupadi so that she could feed the Pandavas and whoever visited them in the forest, as long as she was the last person to eat from it. There was no shortage of food. ends.

This year, of course, it is also Sri Basaveshvara Jayanti and the Jain period of Varshitapa ends. Probably the Muslim month of Shawal will begin. They will sight the moon and celebrate Ramzan. The first puja at Kedarnath and Badrinath temples begin on Akshaya Tritiya, after they close for the winter after the last puja on Deepawali. The yatra to these places start.

Whatever the reason for you celebrating it, let us go beyond the mere commercialisation of the festival. Take inspiration from all these stories. Let us look up the literature available about Akshaya Tritiya. The purpose of Parshurama avataara was to get rid of the old, feudal and martial nature of the society in that time. Or look at how Draupadi was blessed or look at how Ganga descended on earth. All these stories including the Amar Chitra Katha versions are very inspiring and ennobling. It helps inspire one to be a better human being. Isn’t that the role of religion and spirituality - to be better human beings first, to enhance our psychological growth and maturity and to make a contribution to society? Other things can fall into place in time.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com