Guiding Light: Stop Justifying Ir-rational Behaviour

One of the reasons why mankind has been unable to solve many national and inter national problems is that man, who is considered as rational, has been using his reasoning in a wrong and perverted way. He has either been rationally explaining the defects of his personality and flaws of his character as his sterling virtues or he has been using reason wrongly to justify his uncivilised behaviour as necessary for the well-being of his community or the security of his country. This tendency to rationalise the irrational has led to small and individual defects taking the form of global problems.

For example, man’s libidinous tendencies, which were earlier justified on biological or psychologial grounds, have now resulted in the grave danger caused by over-population which is not less than the one caused by nuclear weapons. Yet man does not try to have self-restraint, self- control or continence. Instead, he tries to rationalise his irrational and errant behaviour since that suits his perverted insincts, and emotions and gives him shortlived pleasure even though it is great strain upon his stamina and moral health. There was time when defects in man’s personality or faults in his character were considered as of individual concern.

It was thought that the society had no cause to bother about an individual’s habits, as it was believed that these can, at the most, be of concern to one’s family-members of a few individuals who directly interact with that man. But now, with our better understanding, we know that defects in man’s personality are of concern not only to that individual but to the whole society.

Evidently, the way to solve these problems now lies in the inner transformation of the individual but this is not possible unless man first gives up the habit of rationalising his irrational behaviour and justifying his bad habits of perverted instincts by employing faulty reasoning.

— Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji