Guiding Light: Shad Sthana Ari

Shad-sthana-ari means sixth house indicated enemies. In the tradition the sixth house in the Astrology signify certain ‘enemies’. These, sixth house indicated enemies cause more trouble to the seeker as these matter in everyday life. Example of not having footwear is understandable but having a very tight footwear, and forced to walk makes remember unavoidable situation. On a mental level avoiding to face an embarrassing situation is more painful, and the pain is long lasting than confronting based on the truth behind the situation.

The sixth house in the Astrological chart indicates more pressing and nuance causing factors. These can be listed as ‘runa, roga, shatru, apa-keerti’. These mean respectively ‘runa’ the loan (induced by poverty or tight situation), ‘roga’ the ill-health (due to genetic factors or accidents or life style), ‘shatru’ the enemy (open enemies or ‘friendly acting’ or hidden), and finally ‘apa-keerti’ (ill reputation or loss of respect). Each of these merit attention, and closely.

First of the above four is runa or the loan. Loans are of two types, one for the long term (for asset creation), and the second is of short duration (working capital funding). Due to ‘tax shield’ probably loan taking is encouraged in corporate world, but it is a habit that needs to be avoided. The intent of the entity may not get realised into pursued vision due to the compelling loan terms. Interest burden dictates many downstream decisions. Hence, runa to be avoided.

Roga or disease is self-explanatory. Dis-ease indicates one is not at ease, at physical or psychological level. Physical is easily recognised, but mental goes often undetected. Roga can be mitigated through means like aushadha (medicine), japa (chanting), dana (charity) etc. Shatru is damage creator and peace destroyer. While it is said that true shatru is inside, the bahya-shatru who is ready to stab or digging the grave continuously needs to be mitigated or eliminated. This again is the sixth house indicated. Apa-kirti is the loss of reputation that must be avoided as man is a social animal and people start shunning the individual for no fault of his/her.

Thus, each of the sixth house indicated are like thorns in the feet, hurting continuously. Mitigation may be through prayer and surrender, appealing to the ‘Beyond’.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM. Views are personal. https://www.ainavolu.in/blog