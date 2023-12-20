Guiding Light: Serpentine Energies | Representational Image

Naaga, the serpentine, is closely connected with humans. One of the feared is the snake for the reasons of penetration into the livestock and residential areas and also for the possible damage it can cause. This results in the tendency by humans to harm the creature, and this results in Naaga dosham. The associated problems could be many, seemingly unrelated but internally connected at energy level.

The creation itself is triggered by the snake formed moving substance. Human life when gets formed, the life force is said to be entering during the sixth month as the ‘chit-kala’ form of energy. This energy passes down the spinal cord and takes three and half circles, and becomes dormant till it is awakened. This energy form, a potential source of awakening, is called Kundalini. Kundalini means coiled, and in fact in energy terms, it is the supreme.

In the tradition this coiled energy is treated as the Shakti or the Mother Goddess. When the seeker attempts his/her sadhana and when it crosses a certain threshold, the dormant energy becomes active. It gets clearly ‘felt’. As the seeker progresses, the energy too makes upward movement and tries to reach to the top of the skeletal structure, the Sahasrara, which is the thousand-petal lotus form.

The residence of the Shakti or the coil resting place is called ‘Mooladhara’, the bottom of the chakras. Mooladhara literally means base that is supporting. In Lalita Sahasranama Stotram, Mother Goddess is called ‘Mooladharaika nilaya’, meaning the one who is residing at the Mooladhara.

The energy when moves up is capable of affecting the points called ‘grandhis’ and also touching the chakras (literally meaning circles), irreversibly and mostly for good. The ‘right handed’ form of worships, intense prayer meditations, deep contemplation, and finally the involved passionate work are capable of making the Kundalini rise up and travel higher. Intensity and involvement in the work are the determinants.

Agility, intuition, and sharp reaction of the serpentine energy gets expressed in different areas of the existence for the seeker. For example, when the heart region gets stimulated at the Anahata chakra, one ‘feels’ for the larger causes. When the ajna chakra is touched, one develops the ‘spread knowledge’. Thus, life gets refined and moves up.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM. Views are personal. www.ainavolu.in/blog